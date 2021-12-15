U.S. House passes bill to fund CWD fight; Rosendale does not vote on measure

“This legislation has the federal government stepping up its responsibility for addressing CWD, giving state agency staff more support, focusing the scope of much-needed research, and educating the full spectrum of stakeholders — from hunters to the captive cervid industry — so that we are all accountable for advancing CWD solutions,” said Whit Fosburgh, president and CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.

Chronic wasting disease recently was detected near Lucile, Idaho, in Game Management Unit 14. Although it is present in 27 other states and four Canadian provinces, the discovery near Lucile marked the first time the disease that affects deer, elk and moose had been found in Idaho.

Chronic wasting disease has not been detected in Washington.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game recently sold more than 500 special public land deer hunting tags as part of an effort to measure the prevalence and geographic distribution of the disease. Dozens of surveillance hunts are being held on both public and private land in and around Unit 14 that stretches from Cottonwood to Riggins.

In total, more than 1,500 tags were offered for sale and Fish and Game officials hope to collect nearly 800 samples from mule and whitetail deer.

