U.S. House passes bill to fund CWD fight; Rosendale votes no

Idaho and other states grappling with chronic wasting disease could soon have some help from Congress.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act on a 393-33 vote on Dec. 8. Idaho Republican congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson voted for the bill. Montana's lone congressman, Republican Matt Rosendale, voted against the measure.

The legislation directs the U.S. Department of Agriculture to establish a research and management program focused on the fatal neurological disease. It would commit $70 million annually to fighting CWD, with half going to research and half to states and tribes to assist with chronic wasting disease monitoring and management activities.

“It’s a no-brainer. We are really glad our representatives feel the same way,” said Brian Brooks, executive director of the Idaho Wildlife Federation. “Now it’s on to the Senate, and we are working to make sure our senators understand the importance of this.”