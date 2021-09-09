U.S. Hwy 12 near Lavina expected to re-open Friday

BNSF crews could complete an emergency railroad overpass construction over U.S. Highway 12 near Lavina as early as Friday at noon, according to Montana Department of Transportation Maintenance Administrator Jon Swartz.

The railroad overpass was damaged the morning of Sept. 4 when a flatbed semi carrying a construction crane collided with the bridge’s supports. The rail bed and track was damaged in the crash. Rail and highway traffic has been diverted since.

The highway is a busy thoroughfare connecting Billings with Harlowton, Lewistown and Great Falls. The road is also heavily used by farm and ranch vehicles.

