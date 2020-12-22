U.S. Marshal Rod Ostermiller announces retirement

U.S. Marshal for Montana Rod Ostermiller announced his retirement in a press release Tuesday.

Effective Dec. 31, Ostermiller will retire after serving as U.S. Marshal since his appointment in 2018. He was the first career deputy U.S. Marshal in Montana in 70 years to be appointed to the top job, according to his office.

Ostermiller was nominated by Sen. Steve Daines and appointed by President Donald Trump.

Ostermiller asked that "we continue to show our unwavering support for all of our first responders as they continue to save lives, restore families, and strengthen our communities," the press release stated.

No replacement has yet been announced.

