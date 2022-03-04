U.S. oil and gas lease politics heat up as Russia wages war

Pressure is mounting on the Biden White House to resolve its stalled policy on the oil and gas leases in the West, with both the energy industry and environmentalist frustrated.

Tensions hit a new level this week as Congress turned its attention to oil and gas supply challenges exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Demands for domestic oil production sparked a flurry of congressional bills.

At issue is a now 15-month pause on federal land oil and gas leases, initially triggered by executive order Jan. 27, 2021, as the new administration reviewed climate impacts of fossil fuels from public lands. That pause segued into a legal dispute in 14 states with Republican governments, Montana included, suing over the pause.

“There were leases the Trump administration had all prepared and ready to go for first quarter 2021, and the Biden administration came in and put a halt to it,” said Kathleen Sgamma, Western Energy Alliance President. “There has not been a lease sale in Montana for all of 2021 and now there won’t be one for the first quarter of 2022.”

Last month, the Biden administration announced it would continue its leasing pause as it retooled the way it calculates climate change costs associated with fossil fuels extracted from public lands. A Louisiana federal judge earlier rejected the administration's method for calculating the social costs of carbon emissions.

Montana was scheduled for a March lease sale, which seemed likely given the White House suggested last August that leasing would resume this year.

Also displeased with the lack of resolution are environmentalists who expected by now to see an end to oil and gas leases to address concerns about climate change. Then-candidate Joe Biden promised such a move, said Nicole Ghio, Friends of the Earth U.S. fossil fuels program manager. Environmental voters expect results.

“He made really big promises. And, he wasn’t the only Democrat running for president who made big promises to end oil and gas leasing. He’s done the exact opposite,” Ghio said. “Even if BLM makes small restrictions on what lands, they do offer up for sale, that's still very, very minimal. It doesn't get at the climate concerns, and it's really just dressing up a broken promise.”

The thousands of acres locked into leases that don’t get developed is a long-time sticking point for environmentalists and conservationists.

Frustrating environmentalists further are the number of drilling permits the Biden administration is approving. The liberal advocacy group Public Citizen reported that in 2021, the Bureau of Land Management approved about 333 drilling permits per month from February through November with a December high of 839 permits.

Sgamma said from the energy industry perspective, permitting hasn’t gone well. Companies often file for permits a couple years out. Any leasing delays in 2021 will likely show up later in permitting, with some companies possibly getting short on permit inventory.

One Congressional hawk on oil and gas leasing is Sen. Steve Daines. The Montana Republican was cautioning months ago that the March lease sale for Montana and North Dakota wasn’t going to happen.

“I want to see action here, but let’s not forget why we’re at this moment. It’s because the president put a stop to it. So, it’s sending a chilling message to the capital markets, you know ‘Be careful if you invest in oil and gas exploration because we’re coming after you,'” Daines said. “That’s a huge problem. That is dangerous and I hope we get leases done, but we’ve got an administration that is very anti made-in-America energy.”

Thursday, Daines was on the Senate floor trying to introduce his bill requiring the Biden administration to hold oil and gas lease sales. It was a Quixotic stand, with Democrats voting not to take up the ‘Supporting Made in America Renewable and Traditional Energy Act,’’ SMART Act for short. The bill called for the Department of Interior to not only resume lease sales immediately but hold at least four sales a year in five Midwest and Western states, including Montana. The bill also prevented the president from pausing the lease process.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine stirring energy concerns, a flurry of congressional actions on oil surfaced this week. Thursday, Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, ranking member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced a bill to ban Russian petroleum and liquid natural gas imports. Daines and Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester signed onto the bill, though Daines called the legislation a fig leaf for lawmakers not pursuing a restart of oil and gas leases.

The Montana Petroleum Association issued a thank you letter to Sens. Daines and Tester for supporting domestic oil and gas production, though MPA Executive Alan Olson noted that the effectiveness of the senators’ zeal this week, which extended to reviving the Keystone XL pipeline, had its limits.

“While both senators have called for reconsideration of the Keystone XL pipeline it is very unlikely TC Energy will attempt to start over what was a 12-year, cost intensive, rollercoaster process,” Olson wrote.

Keystone developer TC Energy, in its recently filed annual report indicated that the project, ended in June 2021, was in full wind down.

