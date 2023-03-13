In the business of real estate, Beartooth Group may have redefined a liquid asset.

The Bozeman-based investment company buys ranches, fixes up the buildings, restores waterways, irrigation ditches and upland habitat before selling the properties at a profit. Since they are long-term landowners, the company can be patient awaiting a sale.

“The Beartooth Group has always been about finding creative financial tools to fund conservation solutions,” said Robert Keith, Beartooth Group founder.

That creativity was challenged on a recent property when Keith and his company encountered an unusual situation — a 640-acre ranch located in Sweet Grass County along Otter Creek with questionable access and rundown buildings. Detached from the home parcel were two 50-acre islands in the Yellowstone River, about 30 miles away from the ranch.

Islands in the undammed Yellowstone River are under threat every spring as mountain snows melt. So from a landowner perspective, islands aren’t a great place to build a rustic retreat.

Islands are, however, valued on free-flowing streams like the Yellowstone to provide vegetation and cottonwood trees creating a home for birds and other wildlife. Islands also gather and shed woody debris like uprooted trees that when washed into the stream create fish habitat.

“These large island parcels are recreationally rich, provide great riparian habitat, and, undeveloped, will allow for natural river function,” said Mike Ruggles, Region 5 supervisor with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Working in concert with Montana Trout Unlimited and Livingston-based Montana Freshwater Partners, Beartooth Group found the perfect buyer for the water-surrounded land. FWP signed the papers for the deal on Monday, with funding coming from the Natural Resources Damage Program.

NRDP acquired the $140,150 in funds as a portion of its settlement with ExxonMobil Pipeline Co. over the 2011 Silvertip oil spill into the Yellowstone River at Laurel. The rupture dumped an estimated 63,000 gallons — about 1,500 barrels — of oil into the waterway.

Wendy Weaver, executive director of Montana Freshwater Partners, has been involved with the NRDP program from the beginning. One remediation sought under the settlement was to replace large trees that had to be taken out when they were contaminated with oil. So her group began looking for properties to provide that function without having to go in and cut down trees to replace those removed. Providing new public access was also one of the goals for NRDP.

“It highlights the benefits of having this type of partnership that’s beneficial for the landowner, state and river,” she said.

“The Natural Resource Damage Program was designed for these islands,” said Pat Byorth, of Montana Trout Unlimited and a former fisheries biologist. “The snags and woody debris they provide are critical for fish habitat and a healthy flood plain.”

As part of the state’s $12 million settlement with ExxonMobil, other similar purchases include 45 acres downstream of Reed Point and the 288-acre Dover Island northeast of Billings.

“This project came to life through partnerships across like-minded conservation groups,” Keith said in a statement. “Together, we were able to ensure the protection of this critical habitat for wildlife along with new public access. We look forward to replicating this public-private partnership structure on other ecologically and recreationally critical properties in Greater Yellowstone.”