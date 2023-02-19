Into Montana’s ever-expanding buffet of backcountry skiing adventures, Beartooth Mountain Guides is adding a unique entrée this spring.

For four days, up to eight people can tent camp three nights in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness, and climb and ski “couloir ridden” peak faces above Goose Lake during the days.

“The Goose Lake area is pretty special,” said Akio Joy, guide and co-owner of BMG. “It has a variety of rolling hills, navigational circuits and also just really beautiful technical descents.”

The class is aimed at talented Montana skiers who have challenged themselves at ski areas, but are now looking to take their skills to the next level on more aggressive, remote backcountry lines. Since the area is in avalanche terrain, participants also need to pack a probe pole, beacon and shovel.

Growing

Interest in backcountry skiing has skyrocketed since around 2016, and was buoyed by the pandemic, which prompted closures and restrictions at traditional ski areas. One industry estimate put the number of backcountry skiers, also known as alpine touring, at more than 700,000.

That’s a far cry from the estimated 10.7 million snowsports participants at resorts, but the increase in alpine touring has been a steep upward curve. The Snowsports Industry of America estimated a 90% increase in alpine touring in the 2020-21 season with more women taking up the recreational activity.

In Montana, alpine touring has gone from a relatively few hardy mountain folk who ventured out on their own, to more young participants snowmobiling or hiking into remote mountains seeking the perfect turns on untracked snow.

Guides

In 2004, Bill Blackford opened one of the first destination backcountry yurts outside Cooke City on national forest land. Now there is a backcountry cabin and yurt outside the old mining town that is available to rent, as well as three different guide services operating in the area.

Spread across the Custer Gallatin National Forest there are six backcountry ski outfitters, according to the Forest Service. Another eight are spread out across the state, but it’s unclear if they are strictly backcountry skiing services or maybe cross-country skiing.

Despite the interest, Joy said each group’s footprint is pretty small and guides aren’t out every day of the season with tours, since user days are regulated by the Forest Service.

As interest in the sport has accelerated, similar accommodations and services have blossomed near Bozeman, Big Sky, West Yellowstone, Yellowstone National Park, the Swan Valley and the Whitefish region.

“People are recognizing the ski hills are pretty crazy and crowded sometimes,” Joy said. “And it feels good to walk around in the mountains and learn a little bit more about the snow. It’s pretty rewarding to climb a mountain and ski down it, especially when you have these skills. It’s certainly more rewarding than sliding down a groomer.”

Money may also be a factor when looking for fun off groomed slopes, as many ski area’s ticket prices continue to climb. A recent Outside magazine story put the average price for a day of skiing at a resort — including ski rentals, tickets, lunch and gas — at close to $1,000 for a family of four.

The cost for the four-day Beartooth outing is $1,800 per person.

New permit

Beartooth Mountain Guides is offering its spring trip under a newly acquired permit from the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

“In 2021 the Custer Gallatin National Forest outreached a prospectus for Outfitters and Guides,” said Mariah Leuschen-Longergan, public affairs specialist for the forest, in an email. “It was identified that Cooke City was becoming busier, and there was a clear public need for more ski and avalanche education.

“Through the prospectus, Gardiner Ranger District awarded days to the applicants who offered the general public the best opportunity given the needs identified.”

Prior to this winter, Beartooth Mountain Guides could only provide services in the Beartooth Ranger District. The new permit allows them to expand to the Gardiner Ranger District, which includes the route into the Goose Lake base camp outside Cooke City.

“The Beartooths are pretty special,” said Joy, who is based out of Red Lodge. “These are the biggest mountains in Montana, and definitely some of the most wild mountains.”

Motor in

To ease the nearly 9-mile hike in to the wilderness boundary, a gain of about 2,300 feet, BMG will snowmobile in all of the camping gear, which includes four-season tents and two large cook tents where the whole expedition can gather for meals. Those participants willing to hang on to a tow rope can glide to the wilderness boundary behind the snowmobiles.

Unlike a yurt, which sits on a wooden floor, the campers will dig out benches and tables in the snow for the 6-foot-tall, 10x10-foot cook tent to enclose. Although meals will be warmed on propane stoves, there will be no wood-burning stove for heat, so nights could get chilly.

“It’s more like a realistic expedition,” Joy said, comparing it to being dropped off by a plane in Alaska’s outback. “It’s a pretty awesome experience.”

Springtime

Even in April, the Beartooth Mountains can acquire a significant amount of snow.

“The storm camping experience is kind of like a beast of its own,” Joy said. “It’s a really fun learning experience.”

In that situation, Joy said the group would focus on finding powder stashes to ski.

If the weather is warm and sunny, the skiers will have the opportunity to climb into the nearby 10,000- to 11,000-foot peaks like Fox, the Sawtooths and Wolf Mountain to carve turns down more aggressive drops.

“Aiming to find terrain to demonstrate various ski mountaineering skills, teams may employ technical rope techniques in steep entrances or discuss glacial travel practices and rescue skills,” according to BMG’s website. “Expect to practice important skills such as: expedition prep, tour planning, steep terrain management and backcountry forecasting.”

After another full day of skiing, the group will pack up on the fourth day for a ski trip back to Cooke City.

The biz

Joy and his partner, Anju Samuelson, guided for Montana Alpine Guides out of Bozeman before investing in Beartooth Mountain Guides. BMG was started by Rob Hart in 2002. His nephew, Austin Hart, took over the business in 2012.

Joy said he and Samuelson are bringing some “younger energy” into the legacy business after dabbling in starting their own international guiding business.

A Berlin native, Samuelson moved to the United States four years ago. As climbing, skiing and backpacking pals, she sees the business as one more adventure she and Joy are working on together.

“For me it is important to have more representation of women in guiding,” she said. “It’s very male dominant, and I’m hoping to make a difference by being in such a lead position, and also in a position of power that I can be like, ‘Hey, I want to have a woman on my team.’ It’s really, really difficult by the way. Then I can directly change something.”