University of Wyoming expects 19 percent decrease in enrollment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming expects about 1,900 fewer students to enroll in the upcoming semester than were enrolled at the university in fall 2019, officials said.

The university said 6,212 undergraduates enrolled in fall 2019, while preliminary figures indicate that next semester there will be an 18.8% decrease in enrollment, The Laramie Boomerang reported Sunday.

A drop in the number of graduate students is likely to be greater, with 1,170 graduate and professional students expected to enroll, a 38.9% decline from last year.

"We called everyone who did not register that we were expecting to be back," Vice President for Finance and Administration Neil Theobald told a legislative task force last week.