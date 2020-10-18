'Until the enemy passes' — COVID-19 tears through Northern Cheyenne reservation

“We’re doing the best we can,” said Tribal Council member Lane Spotted Elk.

Spotted Elk said the Board of Health, Indian Health Service and the Northern Cheyenne Housing Authority have about 20 “alternate care site” homes for anyone who needed them to stay for quarantine. He said those included both family members who needed to separate, and the homeless.

“We’re so far away from hotels, we don’t have that luxury of converting one into a quarantine space, and a lot of these units needed upgrades, and they needed to be furnished. These have been very instrumental in the progress that we’ve made, but at our peak, we didn’t have any of those units available,” he said.

Care packages of cedar, tea, and herbs used in traditional practices came courtesy of the People’s Camp, a collection of tribal volunteers who have poured money, time and tears into keeping COVID-19, which one member called the “enemy that can’t be seen,” out of the reservation since the spring.