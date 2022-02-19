Unvaccinated COVID hospitalizations in Montana cost at least $35 million in 6 months

Hospitalizations that could have largely been prevented by the COVID-19 vaccine ran up a medical bill of at least $35 million in hospital costs during Montana’s delta surge, according to one University of Montana researcher.

Dr. Robert Sonora with the Bureau of Business and Economic Research estimated there was an aggregated 22,756 COVID hospitalizations in the days from July to November 2021 that could have been prevented with safe and effective vaccines.

To arrive at the $35 million price tag, Sonora used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and adjusted for infections in people with underlying medical conditions that could have resulted in severe illness regardless of vaccination.

She also used the national average cost of $20,000 per hospitalization for an unvaccinated inpatient and an average hospitalization time of 14 days to calculate the total price tag of each COVID incident in an unvaccinated Montanan without underlying health conditions.

Sonora’s estimation could be on the low end, as some estimations place Montana hospitalizations as much more expensive than the national average and some incidences lasted six weeks or more. Re-admission to the hospital is also a common characteristic of severe COVID cases.

FAIR Health, a company that compiles data and analyzes insurance claim information, estimated complex hospitalizations for COVID-19 averaged $220,851 in Montana. Complex care is defined by admittance to the intensive care unit and ventilation.

The average amount insurance would cover came to $83,987.

Those hospitalized but not requiring complex care were charged an average of $97,905 in Montana and insurance covered an average of $38,258.

Sonora’s sampling period fell from July to November 2021, when the delta variant brought on more hospitalizations than any other period in the pandemic. At the peak of the surge, Montana was averaging more than 500 hospitalizations a day and vaccination of the eligible population was just under 50%.

Before the delta surge, on June 30, 2021, Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order ending the state of emergency, thus ending government financial aid for COVID-19 testing and treatment for those who were uninsured.

In 2020, an estimated 9.3% of Montanans were uninsured, but that number could have been higher due to lost employer-sponsored coverage due to pandemic lockdowns and an economic downturn, according to a report sponsored by the Montana Healthcare Foundation. Up to 11% of Montana's population could have been uninsured at that time.

Presently, 54% of Montana's eligible population are fully vaccinated, but much-needed booster shots are lagging.

Billings hospitals have started differentiating fully-vaccinated individuals from individuals who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 booster when reporting hospitalizations to public health.

Of the 50 COVID-19 inpatients reported on Thursday, 26 were unvaccinated, 18 were fully vaccinated and six were up-to-date, or fully vaccinated and boosted.

Statewide, only 268,402 booster doses have been given, with the most being administered in November 2021.

A recently released study from the CDC found that vaccine effectiveness after the third dose waned over time. After four months, the vaccine series dropped to 66% effective at preventing emergency department visits and 78% effective at preventing hospitalization, down from 87% and 91% respectively at the two month mark.

