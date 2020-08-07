UPDATE: Crow, Northern Cheyenne tribes order curfews, lockdowns

“We cannot afford to risk our future and the risks are just too great for the Crow people," he said.

Northern Cheyenne

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe issued a similar curfew notice on Friday around noon. The lockdown is set to begin on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and is set to expire on Aug. 23, according to a Facebook post on the Tribe's page.

"Knowingly transmitting the virus" or failure to adhere to the lockdown could result in a tribal member's COVID-19 relief payment "being denied," the Facebook post states.

The Northern Cheyenne Reservation currently has 17 active cases.

Cases

Big Horn County, where much of the reservation lies, added its 12th death on Thursday. In the first week of August the county added 85 new cases of COVID-19, with 11 people hospitalized as of Thursday, according to public information officer Rhonda Johnson.

The county misreported two additional deaths in the county Thursday. Johnson said the people were not actually residents of Big Horn County.

The county currently has the highest per capita percentage of cases in the state, according to data compiled by the county on Tuesday.