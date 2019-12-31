The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Belgrade were completely closed from a crash Tuesday afternoon but reopened about an hour later, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
The lanes near mile marker 304 between North 19th Avenue and the Belgrade Interchange were completely blocked due to a crash which happened just before 4 p.m., according to the Montana Highway Patrol incident map.
By 5 p.m. the lanes had reopened. No one was injured in the incident.
The sheriff's office advised travelers take an alternative route, according to a social media post.
Conditions on the interstate were icy, and it was snowing Tuesday afternoon, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Gallatin County also warned of "multiple crashes" that occurred on the Bozeman pass, according to GCSO.
Drivers on the interstate from the pass to Big Timber could experience ice and high winds Tuesday.