Update: Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Lame Deer infant canceled
Update: Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Lame Deer infant canceled

Killsnight

A photo of missing 8-month-old Melissa Killsnight. She is believed to be with her non-custodial mother Lynette American Horse.

 Montana Department of Justice

Update: The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Melissa Killsnight has been canceled, according to an announcement from the Montana Department of Justice. She has been found and is safe. 

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory for an 18-month-old girl last seen Nov. 3 was issued late Thursday night. 

Melissa Killsnight is believed to have been taken by her non-custodial mother, Lynette American Horse, according to an alert issued at 10:14 p.m. Thursday by the Montana Department of Justice.

Melissa was last seen in Lame Deer on Nov. 3. There is no current known direction of travel or a known car, according to the alert, which was issued statewide.

The infant is described as Native American, with brown hair and eyes.

American Horse, 29, is described as Native American with brown hair and eyes. She stands at 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 156 pounds. 

