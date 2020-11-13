Update: Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Lame Deer infant cancelled

Update: The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Melissa Killsnight has been cancelled, according to an announcement from the Montana Department of Justice. She has been found and is safe.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory for an 18-month-old girl last seen Nov. 3 was issued late Thursday night.

Melissa Killsnight is believed to have been taken by her non-custodial mother, Lynette American Horse, according to an alert issued at 10:14 p.m. Thursday by the Montana Department of Justice.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Melissa was last seen in Lame Deer on Nov. 3. There is no current known direction of travel or a known car, according to the alert, which was issued statewide.

The infant is described as Native American, with brown hair and eyes.

American Horse, 29, is described as Native American with brown hair and eyes. She stands at 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 156 pounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.