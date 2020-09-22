 Skip to main content
Update: Missing Park County girl found safe
Update: Missing Park County girl found safe

Navaeh

Navaeh Knight-Vrana

 Park County Sheriff's Office

The Park County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Navaeh Knight-Vrana has been found safe. The update came at about 3 p.m. 

The Park County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Pray.

Navaeh Knight-Vrana was last seen Monday at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Pine Grove Lane in Pray, which is in Paradise Valley.

She’s described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, medium build with bushy, shoulder-length blond hair, blue eyes and braces.

She was last seen wearing a large black sweater with white stripes and black pants.

Anyone with information on Navaeh is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 406-222-2050.

