Update: Missing Park County girl found safe

The Park County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Navaeh Knight-Vrana has been found safe. The update came at about 3 p.m.
The Park County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Pray.
Navaeh Knight-Vrana was last seen Monday at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Pine Grove Lane in Pray, which is in Paradise Valley.
She’s described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, medium build with bushy, shoulder-length blond hair, blue eyes and braces.
She was last seen wearing a large black sweater with white stripes and black pants.
Anyone with information on Navaeh is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 406-222-2050.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!