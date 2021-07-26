Updated: 4 firefighters out of hospital after 5 injured in Garfield Co. fire

Four firefighters have been released from the hospital and a fifth was being treated at a burn center Monday after a Montana wildfire overran them last week, authorities said.

The five firefighters were injured when swirling winds blew a lightning-caused wildfire back on them Thursday. They had been trying to build a defensive line to stop the blaze in the Devils Creek area of Garfield County in central Montana.

The firefighter still being treated — a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee — suffered the most injuries of the agency personnel involved but “is making good progress and is in good spirits,” spokesperson Kari Cobb said.

U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said Monday after being sworn in to lead the agency that the firefighting community was like a family and the pain is felt widely whenever someone gets hurt.

Across the U.S. West this summer, firefighters have confronted an unusually large number of wildfires early in the season as climate change continues to warm the landscape and drought grips most of the region. That's making it harder to control and put out fires, Moore said.