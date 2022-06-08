Upper Missouri runoff only 79% of average through May, Corps reports

Runoff continues to be below average in the upper Missouri River Basin. Below-normal precipitation, dry soil conditions in the western portions of the basin, and cooler-than-normal temperatures slowing mountain snowmelt, resulted in a May runoff of 2.7 million acre-feet. While this was 0.4 MAF more than forecast last month, this volume is still 79% of average, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported on Wednesday.

If the forecast holds steady for 2022 runoff, the amount would rank as the 25th lowest runoff since 1898.

The upper Missouri River Basin runs from above Sioux City, Iowa, to Montana. The Corps is responsible for dam management from Fort Peck Reservoir downstream.

“A wet April and May in North Dakota resulted in wetter soils in the state, but dry soils remain in the rest of the basin,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “Drought conditions persist but have improved over the last month. Over 20% of the basin is drought-free, and only 8% of the basin is left in extreme drought conditions, mostly in the state of Montana.”

Due to the ongoing drought and the amount of water stored in the reservoir system, water conservation measures will likely continue through the remainder of 2022 and into 2023, the Corps reported.

Mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin has been melting at slower-than-average rates due to cooler-than-normal temperatures, which has also allowed for some late season snowfall.

On June 1, 60% of the annual peak snowpack remains above Fort Peck Dam, and 68% of the annual peak remains above Garrison Dam. The mountain snowpack climaxed above Fort Peck on April 29 at 85% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach topped out on May 3 at 92% of average. Mountain snowpack normally peaks near April 15.

Lower reservoir levels along the Missouri River impact barge traffic downstream. Gavins Point Dam releases will provide minimum-service navigation flow support for Sioux City, Omaha, Nebraska City and Kansas City through July 1, the Corps stated. Flow targets may be missed to conserve water if there is no commercial navigation in a given reach. Minimum-service flow targets range from 25,000 cubic feet-per-second at Sioux City, Iowa to 35,000 cfs at Kansas City, Missouri.

Flow support for the second half of the navigation season, as well as the navigation season length, will be based on reservoir storage levels on July 1. The current forecast indicates that minimum service flow support will be required throughout the navigation season and flow support may be shortened by slightly less than two weeks, according to the Corps.

At Fort Peck, the current water releases are 8,500 cfs, but inflows from the Missouri River at the Landusky stream gauge showed only 6,530 cfs going downstream on Wednesday compared to the long-term median streamflow of 16,500 cfs.

The Musselshell River also provides water to Fort Peck Reservoir. The Musselshell streamflow gauge at Mosby showed a flow of 155 cfs, a big jump from last Friday when it was below 20 cfs, but still far below the long-term median of 423 cfs.

With this lack of inflow versus outflow, Fort Peck is not expected to rise by the end of June, maintaining an elevation of 2,222.1 feet, which is about 12 feet lower than at this time last year.

