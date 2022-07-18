 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upper portion of Morrison Jeep Trail reopened

Clarks Fork Canyon Road

The road up the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River canyon has been washed out. The route provides access to the popular Morrison Jeep Trail.

 Shoshone National Forest

The higher elevation portion of the Morrison Jeep Trail, Forest System Road 120, on the Beartooth Plateau has been reopened to travel.

Although the route usually opens on July 16, following severe flooding in June the entire length of the road was closed until the Forest Service could inspect the route.

“After assessing (Forest Service Road) 120, the Morrison Jeep Trail, we felt like the portion above the gate on Dilworth Bench could safely be opened to allow public access to that area of the Shoshone National Forest,” said Casey McQuiston, Wapiti, Clarks Fork and Greybull District ranger.

Due to damage on the switchbacks below the gate, the lower elevation portion of FSR 120, and the entire length of FSR 119, remain closed.

For more information, visit the Shoshone National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone.

