US plans $50B wildfire fight where forests, suburbia meet up

Specific projects weren't immediately released, and it's not clear who would pay for the full scope of work envisioned across almost 80,000 square miles (200,000 square kilometers) — an area almost as large as Idaho. Much of that area is privately-owned or controlled by states or tribes.

Reaching that goal would require an estimated $20 billion over 10 years for work on national forests and $30 billion for work on other federal, state, tribal and private lands, said Vilsack spokesperson Kate Waters.

Vilsack acknowledged that the new effort will also require a "paradigm shift" within the U.S. Forest Service, from an agency devoted to stamping out fires, into one that uses what some native Americans call "good fire" on forests and rangeland to prevent even larger blazes.

Forest Service planning documents indicate the work will focus on "hotspots" that make up only 10% of the fire-prone areas across the U.S. but account for 80% of risk to communities because of their population densities and locations.

The recently-passed federal infrastructure bill put a down payment on the initiative — $3.2 billion over five years that Vilsack said will get work going quickly.