US plans more wild horse roundups this year than ever before

RENO, Nev. — The U.S. government plans to capture more wild horses on federal lands this year than ever before, drawing sharp criticism from mustang advocates who hoped the Biden administration would curtail widespread gathers of thousands of horses annually across the West.

Critics say it's a continuation of a decades-old policy that kowtows to ranchers who don't want horses competing with their cattle and sheep for limited forage on Bureau of Land Management rangeland in 10 states.

In Nevada, home to about half the 86,000 horses roaming federal lands, three groups have filed a new lawsuit challenging what they say is the illegal, inhumane roundup of more than 2,000 horses that's already under way about 80 miles west of the Utah line.

Of the 987 gathered as of Monday, 11 had died, according to the agency's web site.

At least one death was a colt that continued to be pursued by a low-flying helicopter driving the herd toward a holding pen even though it was struggling to walk due to a "clearly broken" leg, according to the lawsuit. It says the colt suffered for at least 29 minutes before it was euthanized.