US says oil, gas sales damage climate — but won't stop them

The agency scaled back some lease sales in Wyoming and Montana, citing potential impacts to a struggling bird species, the greater sage grouse, and migrating pronghorn antelope. Still, Wyoming has the most land up for new leasing, roughly 280 square miles.

The so-called social costs of emissions from burning oil and gas from those parcels — including higher sea levels, wildfires and public health problems all due to climate change — are projected to range from $357 million to more than $4 billion, according to the Interior Department.

The administration's decision not to cite the costs of climate change as a reason to limit leases frustrates environmental activists and others who have urged curbs in government fossil fuel sales.

Harvard University economics professor James Stock said it's confusing to put a dollar value to greenhouse emissions, but then assert that such impacts are impossible to discern because of the global nature of climate change.

"To say it's too hard, they can't do that — that's simply not true. All of those calculations have been done," Stock said. "This is very surprising to me and inconsistent with the Biden administration's climate goals."