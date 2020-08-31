US wildlife officials aim to remove wolf protections in 2020

Skipwith, echoing the Fish and Wildlife Service's long-held policy, told the AP the wolf has "biologically recovered" and that its removal from the list would demonstrate the effectiveness of the Endangered Species Act.

But the Humane Society of the United States and other wildlife protection groups contend wolves are still vulnerable. Dropping protections across the Lower 48 would doom any chances of their spreading to other states where they could thrive if humans allowed it, they say.

A final decision had been expected last spring, but the service is taking extra time to review the science behind its position and issues raised in court rulings, Skipwith said.

"We just want to be sure we're covering all the bases," she said. "When groups want to come in and sue because of such a success, it takes away resources from species that need them."

She added that the agency doesn't believe much suitable habitat remains beyond areas that wolves currently occupy, a claim that environmental groups and some biologists dispute.

"We don't anticipate them expanding, regardless of that federal protection," Skipwith said, declining to take a position on a November ballot initiative that would restore wolves to Colorado.