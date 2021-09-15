US: Wolves may need protections after states expand hunting

The Humane Society of the U.S., the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups had filed legal petitions asking federal officials to intervene.

The Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday that it had received “credible and substantial information that increased human-caused mortality in Idaho and Montana may pose a threat to wolves in those two States."

The agency rejected a request to restore protections immediately. But it said the groups provided enough information to justify a year-long review of whether wolves warrant re-listing under the Endangered Species Act, which is for plants and animals considered at risk of extinction.

Center for Biological Diversity attorney Andrea Zaccardi said advocates welcomed the review but said wolves were “under the gun now” and need protections right away.

“We are concerned that a lot of wolves could be wiped out while undertaking a year-long review," she said.

Wolves were exterminated across most of the U.S. by the 1930s under government-sponsored poisoning and trapping campaigns. They were reintroduced from Canada into the Northern Rockies in the 1990s and expanded over the past two decades into parts of Oregon, Washington and California.

Dozens of American Indian tribes asked the Biden administration on Tuesday to immediately enact emergency protections for gray wolves nationwide, saying states have become too aggressive in hunting the animals.

