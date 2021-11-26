USC to name building after Joe Medicine Crow

An Apsalooka man’s legacy will soon extend to the California coast.
A University of Southern California building will be dedicated this spring as the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow Center for International and Public Affairs, honoring the man who earned his graduate degree at the university. His degree was one many distinctions that Medicine Crow earned throughout his life, which took him from the Crow Nation, to academia and to the battlefield.
“He’s a local boy who made good,” said his son, Ronald Medicine Crow.
Joseph Medicine Crow, who would eventually receive four honorary doctorates and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was born in a log cabin in 1913 near what is now known as Lodge Grass. Before setting foot inside a classroom, he learned about the Plains Wars from his family who had lived through them. He also received traditional training from his grandfather, Yellowtail. That training included riding a horse bareback, tracking game and running barefoot through the snow, all before he was 10 years old.
As the first member of the Crow tribe to attend college, he started his academic career at Bacone College in Oklahoma before earning his bachelor’s degree at Linfield College in Oregon. He continued his education in Los Angeles. He went to USC on a scholarship to finish his master’s degree in anthropology in 1939. His published thesis, “The Effects of European Culture Contacts Upon the Economic, Social, and Religious Life of the Crow Indians,” was an early indication of his prowess as both a historian and an advocate for Indigenous cultures.
“He did everything he could to advance himself…He felt that the best hope for success, like Chief Plenty Coups, was that with education you are a white man’s equal. Without it, you are his victim,” Ronald Medicine Crow said.
His father was on track to earn his doctorate in anthropology while at USC when he joined the U.S. Army to serve in World War II. Along with earning the Bronze Star and the French Légion d'Honneur while deployed to Europe, he completed all the deeds required to become a Crow war chief.
When he returned to Montana after the war, he transitioned from soldier to historian and humanitarian. He was appointed the official tribal historian in 1948, and would publish several books recalling the major events of his life, and the lives of his elders.
“From the very start, when he heard the stories from the old chieftains, he was a recorder of history, and was recounting these histories later on in life. He had a real ability of pulling all of that together,” Ronald Medicine Crow said.
The building slated to carry Medicine Crow’s name stands out on USC’s campus, with a large tower capped with a globe. It was previously named after former USC President Rufus von KleinSmid. University administrators removed his name following community outcry for the man’s support of eugenics throughout the first half of the 20th century.
A committee to select the new name for the building chose Joseph Medicine Crow from a pool of 200 people. His grit, determination and spending his entire life living at a crossroads of cultures made him a perfect fit for the international and public affairs building, current USC President Carol L. Folt told The Gazette.
While serving as both the historian for the Crow Indian Tribe and a chief until his death at the age of 102, Medicine Crow also spent 32 years working for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He previously told The Gazette that he lived in "two worlds."
While he put into print all that he learned from generations stretching back to Chief Plenty Coups, he also witnessed rampant racism against the Crow and other Indigenous tribes. That included witnessing the federal extermination of Indian ponies on the Crow, Northern Cheyenne and Wind River reservations after farmers complained the animals ate up too much of their grass.
"The government tried their best to transform these people into the ways of the white man," Medicine Crow told the Gazette in a 2006 interview. "Yeah, they tried all right. But we had what you might call cultural persistence."
In the months leading up to the dedication ceremony, Folt said the university will also develop a scholarship named after Medicine Crow and an exhibit honoring his legacy. In Billings, both a middle school and a VA clinic bear his name.
“Getting a master’s degree in anthropology brought justice to him. Being the humanitarian that was, his mission and his burden was to help people. Not just the Crow people... He had no ax to grind with anybody. Dad was concerned with with the state of humanity,” said Ronald Medicine Crow.