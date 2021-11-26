USC to name building after Joe Medicine Crow

“He did everything he could to advance himself…He felt that the best hope for success, like Chief Plenty Coups, was that with education you are a white man’s equal. Without it, you are his victim,” Ronald Medicine Crow said.

His father was on track to earn his doctorate in anthropology while at USC when he joined the U.S. Army to serve in World War II. Along with earning the Bronze Star and the French Légion d'Honneur while deployed to Europe, he completed all the deeds required to become a Crow war chief.

When he returned to Montana after the war, he transitioned from soldier to historian and humanitarian. He was appointed the official tribal historian in 1948, and would publish several books recalling the major events of his life, and the lives of his elders.

“From the very start, when he heard the stories from the old chieftains, he was a recorder of history, and was recounting these histories later on in life. He had a real ability of pulling all of that together,” Ronald Medicine Crow said.