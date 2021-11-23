USDA establishes tribal Food Sovereignty Initiative for federal lands

The Association of American Indian Farmers is holding its position in the cases out of Florida, Tennessee and Texas.

“It's very alarming and concerning to people of color who have experienced racial discrimination. I don't think any white farmer has really been discriminated against because of the color of their skin,” Boyd said. “Our farmers have had their applications torn up and thrown in the trash. You know, we have Native American farmers that have been lynched as well as Black farmers.”

No payments have gone out. She said there are roughly 8,000 Native farmers who are eligible to receive the debt relief.

“I have farmers that are reaching out to me continuously asking for updates and unfortunately we don't have those, the Florida case is set to go to discovery in the spring and to trial by the summer,” Boyd said.

Thompson couldn’t comment on the ongoing litigation but said Vilsack supports Indigenous farmers.

“The secretary is very committed to Native farmers and as you know, Native farmers made up about 50 percent of the USDA farmers that were identified during that program,” Thompson said.

“That's always a challenge being an Indigenous person and in a western governmental structure and there are pros and cons to both. I always say there's inside baseball and there's outside baseball,” Thompson said. “We kind of need people doing both, putting the pressure on externally and then putting the pressure on internally. So I have to say, I've been pleasantly surprised.”

