USFWS restarts planning for lands in south-central Montana

Following a five year hold “because of changing agency priorities,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has restarted its comprehensive conservation plan for several sites in south-central Montana.

The units being reviewed include the Charles M. Russell Wetland Management District, Hailstone Waterfowl Production Area and National Wildlife Refuge, Grass Lake NWR, Lake Mason NWR, and War Horse NWR. The planning is not related to the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge nor its conservation plan.

The process provides refuge managers with a “15-year plan for achieving refuge purposes…consistent with sound principles of fish and wildlife management, conservation, legal mandates, and our policies,” the agency stated in its Federal Register notification.

The Fish and Wildlife Service uses the process, via public comments, to “evaluate management goals and objectives that will ensure the best possible approach to wildlife, plant and habitat conservation, while providing for wildlife-dependent recreation opportunities that are compatible with each refuge unit's establishing purposes,” the agency stated.

Written comments on the plans are being taken through July 29. Comments and questions can be submitted by email to: Alice Lee, at alice_lee@fws.gov or by mail to: Alice Lee, Conservation Planner, Branch of Refuge Planning, P.O. Box 25486, Denver Federal Center, Denver, CO 80225.

The Charles M. Russell WMD is located in south-central Montana and includes parts of five counties: Golden Valley, Musselshell, Petroleum, Stillwater, and Yellowstone. The WMD includes three WPAs and several types of easements. The Clark's Fork WPA is a 271-acre tract of land located along the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River. Spidel WPA is a 1,246-acre tract of land located nearly three miles northeast of Broadview, Montana. The Tew WPA is 692 acres, and is located 15 miles northeast of Broadview in Musselshell County. Additional information about these WPAs is available at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/charles-m-russell-wetland-management-district.

Hailstone WPA and NWR were established primarily as breeding grounds for waterfowl and other wildlife. The Service purchased 1,988 acres of easement in 1979 to create the Hailstone WPA. Hailstone WPA and NWR are part of the Lake Basin area and are managed as a flowage and refuge easement. The current size of the flowage easement at Hailstone is 760 acres.

Grass Lake NWR is a 4,318-acre refuge that is one of the most productive migratory bird areas in central Montana. This refuge is currently closed to all public use.

Lake Mason NWR consists of three separate tracts of land in central Montana: the Lake Mason Unit, Willow Creek Unit and North Unit. With the exception of the northern half of the Lake Mason Unit, the refuge is open to hunting of migratory game birds, upland game birds and big game, as well as hiking and wildlife observation. The northern half of the Lake Mason Unit is closed to all public access, in order to increase the security and attractiveness of this area to migratory birds.

War Horse NWR consists of three separate land units: Wild Horse, 440 acres; War Horse, 1,152 acres; and Yellow Water, 1,640 acres. War Horse NWR was established in 1958 as a “refuge and breeding ground for migratory birds and other wildlife” through a transfer of lands by the authority of the Bankhead-Jones Farm Tenant Act. More information on the above NWRs can be found at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/charles-m-russell.