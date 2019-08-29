ROUNDUP — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a public notification meeting regarding the Roundup Post Office at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Roundup City Office.
Because of potential structural problems with the current post office, the postal service seeks to lease a building that is 2,700 interior square feet, in order to relocate Retail Services.
According to a press release from the USPS, the relocation project will consist of procuring a suitable substitute location, as close as reasonably possible to the existing location at 908 Main St. Retail Services will continue at the Roundup Post Office until July 10, 2020.
USPS representatives will present the proposal for the relocation during the meeting.
Written comments on the proposal will be accepted until Oct. 19 and may be submitted to: Greg Shelton, Real Estate Specialist, United States Postal Service, 200 E. Kentucky Ave., Denver, CO 80209-4058.