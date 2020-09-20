USS Montana submarine christened in virtual ceremony

They are replacing Los Angeles Class submarines. The Navy said in a news release the submarines are known for their stealth, endurance, mobility and firepower.

Whitsitt explained the significance of the ship's bell, saying it was from the first USS Montana, commissioned in 1908, now on display at the University of Montana.

He said the new bell for the new USS Montana is filled with historical significance. It is a historic replica of the first bell, but has the emblem of SSN 794. The new bell has the state motto "Oro y plata" and has gold and silver dolphin pins worn by qualified submariners and has real Montana gold and silver in it as well.

"… On behalf of all Montanans, we ask in the words of the Navy hymn "Bless those who serve beneath the deep …," Whitsitt said.

The committee informs the people of Montana about the USS Montana and its role in protecting our nation, supports the commissioning of the USS Montana, provides appropriate financial support for the USS Montana not provided by the U.S. Navy because of budget or other constraints.

The keynote speaker, Acting Undersecretary of the Navy Gregory J. Slavonic, said the USS Montana will enhance the United States' fleet with next generation stealth, surveillance and special warfare capabilities.