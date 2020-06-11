Utah to 'pause' on lifting virus restrictions as cases rise

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert instituted a "pause" on lifting any additional virus-related restrictions on Thursday as the state's rate of positive COVID-19 tests continues to skyrocket.

The recent spike began over Memorial Day weekend and was likely caused by more people gathering while disregarding social distancing guidelines, said state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn. She and Herbert urged Utah residents to take precautions such as wearing masks.

"I know we've asked a lot of everybody over the past several months, but you know we're not at the end yet," Dunn told reporters Thursday. "So it's going to really take us a lot of discipline to continue taking these measures individually."

Dr. Samuel Brown, a critical care researcher at Intermountain Healthcare, has said he's concerned that Utah may have to shut down again if people don't practice mask wearing and social distancing in the rush to get the economy jump started.

"I understand why people are eager to be on the move again - I really do," Brown said "It's also true that if we're not really careful, people will die."