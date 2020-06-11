Utah's rate of positive COVID-19 tests skyrockets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Utah's rate of positive COVID-19 tests has skyrocketed in recent weeks, leading at least one prominent doctor to suggest the state may need to take a step back after a month of reopenings.

That already happened this week in the northern Utah city of Logan, where city officials closed the library and the recreation center again for the foreseeable future.

Dr. Samuel Brown, a critical care researcher at Intermountain Healthcare, said he's concerned that Utah may have to shut down again if people don't seriously practice mask wearing and social distancing in the rush to reopen businesses and get the economy jump started.

"I understand why people are eager to be on the move again - I really do," Brown said "It's also true that if we're not really careful, people will die."

Utah is among a large number of states in the U.S. with rising cases, according to an Associated Press analysis.

State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn last week urged Utah residents to continue social distancing and wearing masks about a month after much of the state has been allowed to reopen.