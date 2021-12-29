Utility customers in Montana receive small tax savings in 2022

A tax adjustment for Montana’s regulated utilities will bring savings to customers of Montana Dakota Utilities and NorthWestern Energy.

MDU residential electric customers should see a $10.81 reduction for 2022, at least in the portion of their bill concerning taxes and fees. Monthly, the reduction is about 1%. MDU’s gas customers will receive a reduction of 0.8% per month, or $7.47 for the year related to taxes. The rate adjustment, which starts Jan. 1, was approved by the Montana Public Service Commission in early December. The PSC announced the reduction Tuesday.

NorthWestern Energy residential electric customers will see a $21.12 cut for the coming year on the portion of their bill concerning taxes and fees. The monthly reduction is 1.9%. NorthWestern’s residential natural gas customers will see an average reduction of $13.56 for the year, or 1.3% per month for the same reason.

Utility taxes and fees pass directly to customers. When those taxes and fees are lower than expected, consumer bills show the difference.

Utility prices in general are increasing as rising natural gas prices boost winter home heating bills. In November, the PSC advised utility natural gas customers to expect bill increases as high as 62%.