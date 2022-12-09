VA undersecretary meets with Montana veterans to explain PACT Act benefits

Health care for U.S. veterans is undergoing a major transformation to accommodate an estimated 3.5 million personnel exposed to toxic substances, both at war and on military bases. The time for Montana vets to sign up for care is now, officials said Friday.

Speaking to veterans in Billings, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Undersecretary Dr. Shereef Elnahal said the expansion in health coverage, particularly cancer treatment, is so broad that even vets who recently applied for care and were turned down should reapply now for treatment beginning in 2023.

Driving the expansion is the The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022. Passed by Congress over the summer, the PACT Act grants veterans treatment for health problems stemming from exposure to burn pits, solvents and even Agent Orange for some Vietnam veterans previously left out of coverage. It’s estimated that more than 60,000 Montana veterans were exposed to toxic substances during military services. Montana’s veterans make up 10.6% of the state's population, third highest in the nation as a percentage.

In May, veterans meeting with U.S. Sen Jon Tester, a Democrat, said toxic exposure had left them with nerve damage, breathing problems, and cancer. Much of that exposure stemmed from burn pits used to destroy waste at military encampments, a now decades-old practice. Other injures stemmed from exposure to chemicals, burning oil wells in the Persian Gulf War and non-combat exposure to the jungle defoliant Agent Orange.

“Cancer is included among the long list of presumptive conditions based on exposures in the PACT Act. Almost every type of cancer is now something that automatically qualifies you for VA care if it is connected to an area of deployment where you are presumed to have been exposed to one of these toxins,” Elnahal said.

Prior to the PACT Act, health problems from toxic exposure weren't recognized because Congress hadn't authorized recognition. The PACT Act not only recognizes past incidents of exposure, the undersecretary said, but also empowers the VA to identify new causes of exposure in the future, which is a first.

The week of Dec. 12, VA facilities in Helena and Billings will begin enrolling veterans for new benefits and explaining the process for toxic exposure screenings. The VA has already done a half-million screenings for exposure to toxins, Elnahal said. Roughly 177,000 veterans have benefit claims since the end of August and will likely begin treatment this coming spring.

Tester brought Elnahal to Montana specifically to hear from vets and get an understanding of the challenges unique to delivering VA healthcare in an extremely rural setting. More than 60% of Montana veterans are more than a 30-minute drive from a VA facility for primary care and more than 60 minutes away from specialty care. It is important Tester said that those veterans get community care from non-VA sources, or through telehealth. He said mental health services in the rural areas need to improve. Tester was instrumental in getting the PACT Act passed.

“Dr. Elnahal and I agree that the VA has to be equipped to provide as timely and quality care as possible. And when the VA can't meet its standards, that care should be made accessible in the community,” Tester said. “We're also going to be looking at another big issue in places like Montana, and that's mental health and suicide prevention. It is clear that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to address this systemic and societal issue. Looking ahead, we've got to break down the stigma surrounding mental health, we've got to make sure the VA has the tools it needs to meet the mental health needs of our veterans. And we need to improve services in rural America.”

Montana veterans accounted for 22% of the state’s suicides in 2018. The rate is significantly higher than the national veteran suicide rate and the rate of suicide among the general population.

Friday, the two made 13 stops in Billings and Miles City to get the word out about the expanded VA health coverage and to talk about the health care challenges of a rural state, including the staffing of VA and private facilities. Last April, Veterans Affairs was forced to temporarily close its long-term care center in Miles City where staffing shortages were putting patients at risk. The facility did reopen after staffing improved.

Reaching veterans is going to take a combination of the telehealth services, referrals to community care providers and VA health care workers driving out to rural vets. A telehealth oncology program will be part of that mix.

“Particularly, for mental health, we need to expand our fleet of mobile vet centers, especially for rural areas. We hear constantly that when a mobile vet center is able to go meet a highly rural vet where they are, it's overwhelmingly a positive experience,” Elnahal said. “That's a staffing challenge. It's an infrastructure challenge. It's a purchasing challenge. But it's one that I'm dedicated to.”

The PACT Act calls for a significant ramp up in staffing, fueled by $280 billion in appropriations spread over the next eight years. The VA this week announced that it hired 48,500 new clinical and administrative staff this year, including 1,815 onboarded since October.