VA unveils new $2.1M veterans health care clinic in Miles City

Veterans living in the Miles City region will have access to a new VA clinic starting next week.
Tucked into a shopping center on the east side of the city, the new facility is one of several recent additions to the Montana Veterans Health Care System. State VA officials, along with health care workers and local veterans, gathered Wednesday for a ceremony marking the building’s opening.
“Our veterans have reached out to us by phone, by text, by mail, by social media, through face-to-face conversations to help us improve and innovate the future of our world class health care delivery that they’ve earned and deserve,” Dr. Judy Hayman, director of the Montana Veterans Health Care System, speaking before those present at the ceremony.
This $2.1 million site replaces the 70-year-old building that formerly housed Veterans Administration Medical Center, which included an outpatient clinic and a community living center. Custer County took over the old campus in 2020, the Miles City Star reported.
The 4,500 square-foot facility is the third new VA clinic to open in Montana during the past two years. In April of this year, a $12 million primary care clinic opened at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center. Through April, VA clinics are slated to open in Missoula, Bozeman and Butte.
The Montana VA Health Care System maintains more than a dozen outpatient clinics throughout the state that serve around 47,000 enrolled veterans.
Miles City’s clinic will see its first patient Dec. 7, the 80th anniversary of the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. Within Miles City and the surrounding eight counties, an estimated 900 veterans are eligible to enroll in the VHA. Among those about 850 are already enrolled.
The new location is also at least the fourth site to implement the VA’s Patient Aligned Care Team system. Administrators have touted PACT as streamlining the health care process for veterans by combining ready access to hospitals, along with coordination among a patient’s doctors and caregivers.
The system, which is on track to be the standard for VA clinics nationwide, centralizes medical personnel at a VA clinic, with a vet’s pharmacist or psychologist just down the hallway or available through telehealth. One National Institute of Health study referred to the implementation of PACT as a “paradigmatic shift” in how the federal agency treats its patients.
“It turns vets’ visits to the VA into a one-stop shop,” said Jolyn Hoff, a registered nurse who serves as the clinic nurse manager for the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic in Billings.
Hoff said from what she’s experience in the Billings clinic, which has also put the PACT system into practice, there has been a generally positive response from both veterans and health care workers. It provides a more collaborative approach for clinicians. Their patients, many of whom have said the VA’s health care system needed a change, have seen the benefit of those extra resources.
Among those attending Wednesday’s ceremony were members of the Fort Peck Sioux and Assiniboine Tribes. Their visit to Miles City represents a renewed partnership between the VA and Indian Health Service. Like the PACT system, the partnership is meant to improve health care services but with a focus on the nearly 140,000 American Indian and Alaska Native veterans. This collaboration between the two agencies, established in 2003 and renewed in October of this year, has resulted in the VA providing $149 million to the IHS and tribal health programs since 2012.
Ryan Beston, the director of Veterans Affairs for the Sioux and Assiniboine at Fort Peck for over three years, was present at the ceremony. Beston, himself a veteran enrolled in the VHA, said the tribe has an estimated 600 veterans. Among his responsibilities is running a van service that ferries those living on the Fort Peck Reservation to their medical appointments. In the past, the service has taken those patients as far away as Salt Lake City.
Although he receives some community care on the reservation through IHS, he makes regular trips to Billings for further treatment. Beston told the Gazette that he hopes the Miles City facility will see more patients who live on the reservation, and save them four-hour trip from the Fort Peck Reservation to Billings.
“It’s going to be interesting to see if the number of tribal members getting care here in Miles City grows in the next few years,” he said.
Also attending were representatives from the offices of Rep. Matt Rosendale, Sen. Steve Daines and Sen. Jon Tester, all of whom shared their support for the opening of the new clinic.