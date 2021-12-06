VA unveils new $2.1M veterans health care clinic in Miles City

Hoff said from what she’s experience in the Billings clinic, which has also put the PACT system into practice, there has been a generally positive response from both veterans and health care workers. It provides a more collaborative approach for clinicians. Their patients, many of whom have said the VA’s health care system needed a change, have seen the benefit of those extra resources.

Among those attending Wednesday’s ceremony were members of the Fort Peck Sioux and Assiniboine Tribes. Their visit to Miles City represents a renewed partnership between the VA and Indian Health Service. Like the PACT system, the partnership is meant to improve health care services but with a focus on the nearly 140,000 American Indian and Alaska Native veterans. This collaboration between the two agencies, established in 2003 and renewed in October of this year, has resulted in the VA providing $149 million to the IHS and tribal health programs since 2012.