Vacation rental data suggests visitors seeking shelter in Montana

In Big Sky’s 59730 zip code, short-term rental revenue estimates went up from $278,000 to $413,000 year over year in the first half of March, according to AirDNA.

Brooke Laird, owner of Key Property Management in Livingston, said 50% of the owners of short-term rental properties she manages are now occupying the properties. Normally, she said, they would not be in residence this time of year. In Livingston’s 59047 zip code, vacation rental revenue estimates in the first half of March went up from $152,000 to $315,000 over last year, according to AirDNA.

Laird, whose company offers concierge services for vacation rental guests, has recommended that she make grocery and pharmacy runs for homeowners to help them isolate, because many have come to Livingston from other parts of the country.

Kelley said that local health departments don’t have any way of knowing when people take up residence in second homes or vacation rentals after traveling from locations with COVID-19 outbreaks. When a resident returns from international travel in areas with outbreaks, local health officials receive an alert from the state department of public health.