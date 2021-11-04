Vaccine mandate protesters sue South Dakota over permit

The dispute touches on a rift within the state GOP over how much the government should step in to stop employers from requiring vaccines for their workers. Noem, who has carved out a national reputation for her hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions, has argued that it's not her job to tell businesses how to handle the issue. Some Republican lawmakers, critical of Noem's stance, want to take up the issue while they meet in Pierre next week to tackle redistricting and the possible impeachment of the state's attorney general.