Vaccines could arrive in Montana by mid-December

Montana has about 45,000 to 60,000 health care workers, and an estimated 10,000 staff and residents of long-term care facilities, Bullock said.

The governor estimated that after the initial 9,000 or so vaccines arrive, Montana could see “several thousand more” Pfizer vaccines in subsequent weeks. If the Moderna vaccine is approved the state may receive about 15,000 to 20,000 of those vaccines shortly after Pfizer begins shipments.

“The target is by the end of the calendar year up to 30,000 individuals in total might be able to be vaccinated,” Bullock said, clarifying that the estimations are still contingent on FDA approval.

Under the state’s current draft vaccine plan, the majority of Montanans could receive vaccines by next summer.

As Montana awaits the vaccine, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high and the health care system is stretched thin.

Last week Bullock announced that more than 200 contracted health care workers would arrive to help work in hospitals across the state.

"As of yesterday, 229 medical staff from around the country are deployed in Montana as front-line health care workers," Bullock said Wednesday.