Vaccines could arrive in Montana by mid-December

Montana could see some COVID-19 vaccines arrive as early as Dec. 15 with health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities likely to be the first vaccinated.
During a press call Wednesday, Gov. Steve Bullock outlined how the state will spend its final CARES Act funding ahead of the deadline, and estimates on when a COVID-19 vaccine will arrive.
Initial shipments of about 9,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine could arrive in Montana as soon as Dec. 15, Bullock said. Shipment sizes are based on state population.
No COVID-19 vaccine has yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. In Great Britain, Pfizer's BioNTech vaccine has been judged safe and inoculations there have already begun.
In late November, Pfizer requested emergency use authorization from the FDA, reporting its vaccine is more than 90% effective.
Moderna applied Monday for emergency use authorization. Both vaccines require an initial shot and a booster about three weeks later.
Through the first phase of the Department of Public Health and Human Services’ vaccination plan, health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will receive the voluntary vaccination first.
Montana has about 45,000 to 60,000 health care workers, and an estimated 10,000 staff and residents of long-term care facilities, Bullock said.
The governor estimated that after the initial 9,000 or so vaccines arrive, Montana could see “several thousand more” Pfizer vaccines in subsequent weeks. If the Moderna vaccine is approved the state may receive about 15,000 to 20,000 of those vaccines shortly after Pfizer begins shipments.
“The target is by the end of the calendar year up to 30,000 individuals in total might be able to be vaccinated,” Bullock said, clarifying that the estimations are still contingent on FDA approval.
Under the state’s current draft vaccine plan, the majority of Montanans could receive vaccines by next summer.
As Montana awaits the vaccine, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high and the health care system is stretched thin.
Last week Bullock announced that more than 200 contracted health care workers would arrive to help work in hospitals across the state.
"As of yesterday, 229 medical staff from around the country are deployed in Montana as front-line health care workers," Bullock said Wednesday.
They are stationed at hospitals in Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, Livingston, Bozeman and Missoula.
Montana has finalized and exhausted the remainder of its federal COVID-19 relief money, Bullock said. Montana received $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding.
More than $830 million was spent on grant programs for small businesses, schools, non-profits and local governments, he said.
Business stabilization grants, to the tune of about $250 million, was the most in-demand program, he said.
Other funding went to agriculture and meat processing, grants for business innovation, live entertainment and movie theaters, food banks, social services, tourism and census services and emergency housing and other programs.
Local public and tribal health departments were also provided with two rounds of funding, he said.
The state does not expect to receive any additional federal funding.
About $100 million in funds is earmarked for the state's local governments, which were originally allocated $300 million, will be diverted to to "citizens and businesses," Bullock said.
Unemployed Montanans are set to receive an additional $200 per week in unemployment benefits through the end of the year.
“I urge Congress to put politics aside and come to an agreement on much needed relief,” Bullock said.
