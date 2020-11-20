Valley County man drowns after falling through ice

Part-time Valley County resident and outfitter Carl Mann drowned Friday morning after falling through the ice on Trout Pond near Fort Peck, the Valley County Sheriff reported. Mann was 71 years old.
Sheriff Tom Boyer told the Glasgow Courier that Mann was out hunting when his dog went out onto the ice and fell through. After the dog was unable to self-rescue, Mann attempted to retrieve the dog and fell through the ice as well. After several failed attempts to rescue the dog and himself, Mann eventually succumbed to the cold and slipped under the ice.
Valley County Search and Rescue recovered Mann’s body at 11:25 a.m. They were assisted by Long Run Fire Department, Frances Mahon Deaconess EMS and the Army Corps of Engineers.
Mann was from the Bitterroot Valley area and lived in Fort Peck part time. He and his wife owned the Fort Peck Hotel. He was also an avid outdoorsman and 30-year hunting and fishing guide.
