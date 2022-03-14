Valleydictorian: Brandon Simonsen

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Brandon Simonsen

Billings Senior High School

What are your plans after high school?

After high school I plan to attend Billings City College to pursue a degree in Diesel Technology.

What is your favorite class in school & why?

My favorite class in school is Automotive Engines 2 because it supports the direction I would like to pursue for my future degree. I also enjoy it because it is hands on and I actually get to do some physical work and learning.

Who inspires you and why?

My dad has a friend named Tom Zimmer. Tom owns his own Diesel auto shop called Tri-State Truck & Equipment. One time he took me on a tour of his shop and he chatted with me about career options. He talked about what he did at his shop and also possible ways for me to get to that point because he knew diesel mechanics were my area of interest. He helped me figure out what my schooling options were and he is the one that gave me the idea of attending Billings City College. He helped me see a path to the career that I was interested in.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Outside of school I enjoy skiing, hiking, riding bicycles, and most things outdoors. I feel more relaxed in an outdoor environment than being cooped up in a house and like to see all there is to see in the world around me.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Once I begin my career as a Diesel Mechanic, I will feel successful when I am able to complete a repair on my own without the support of others.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

My goal is to earn a degree in Diesel Technology and I would use the $5,000 to help pay my tuition toward that degree. Having a summer job is important, however I feel like having a full time job during college could be stressful, and some extra money could help me to not struggle as much financially during the school year.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

I would bring food, a flashlight, and a raft to a desert island. I would bring food because I can't survive without food and I would like to be prepared in case I can't find anything that is edible right away. I would bring a flashlight because I would want to be able to see in the dark if there wasn't any natural light some nights. Seeing in the dark is important to know if there are any threats coming my way. I would bring a raft because I could use it to search for food in areas of the island that may not be accessible by foot or also in the water.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

I like the saying "keep trying and never give up." If you give up on something you might miss some opportunities. When you keep trying, you learn ways to work through those problems and keep going. If something gets hard in college, I plan to ask my teachers about what I am struggling with so I can continue to learn.

