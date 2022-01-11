Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Ashlyn Alden

My grandmother inspires me the most. She pushes me to be a better person and thrive to be the person I want to be when I am older. My grandmother is the biggest role model I've had growing up.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I enjoy the outdoors, going camping, hiking, swimming and being around people I love.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Graduating from college would make me feel most successful in my career or getting the job I desire to have after I graduate from college.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

If I won the grant, I would put it toward the tuition of my college so I am able to get a degree in dental hygiene.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?