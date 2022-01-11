Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Ashlyn Alden

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.
To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.
Ashlyn Alden
Sheridan High School
What are your plans after high school?
My plans after high school is to go straight to college to become a dental hygienist or something in the medical field.
What is your favorite class in school & why?
My favorite class in school would have to be my art class. I get to express myself through art and the environment is comforting.
Who inspires you and why?
My grandmother inspires me the most. She pushes me to be a better person and thrive to be the person I want to be when I am older. My grandmother is the biggest role model I've had growing up.
What are some things you enjoy outside of school?
I enjoy the outdoors, going camping, hiking, swimming and being around people I love.
What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?
Graduating from college would make me feel most successful in my career or getting the job I desire to have after I graduate from college.
If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?
If I won the grant, I would put it toward the tuition of my college so I am able to get a degree in dental hygiene.
If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?
If I was stranded on a desert and could only bring three things, those three things would be some sort of knife, a lighter, a map. I would bring these things so that I am able to use the knife to get food, the lighter to make fire, and the map to know where I'm going.