Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Ashlyn Alden
Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Ashlyn Alden

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Ashlyn Alden

Sheridan High School senior Ashlyn Alden.

Ashlyn Alden

Sheridan High School

What are your plans after high school?

My plans after high school is to go straight to college to become a dental hygienist or something in the medical field.

What is your favorite class in school & why?

My favorite class in school would have to be my art class. I get to express myself through art and the environment is comforting.

Who inspires you and why?

My grandmother inspires me the most. She pushes me to be a better person and thrive to be the person I want to be when I am older. My grandmother is the biggest role model I've had growing up.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I enjoy the outdoors, going camping, hiking, swimming and being around people I love.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Graduating from college would make me feel most successful in my career or getting the job I desire to have after I graduate from college.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

If I won the grant, I would put it toward the tuition of my college so I am able to get a degree in dental hygiene.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

If I was stranded on a desert and could only bring three things, those three things would be some sort of knife, a lighter, a map. I would bring these things so that I am able to use the knife to get food, the lighter to make fire, and the map to know where I'm going.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

Never judge anyone because you don't know what they have gone through or how their home life is.

Valley Credit Union

Valley Credit Union
