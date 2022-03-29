Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Azael Lopez-Widdicombe

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Azael Lopez-Widdicombe

Skyview High School

What are your plans after high school?

To take as many college classes as possible to learn more about what I want to do in the future. I also plan on being an insurance agent during college; to pursue this, I started an internship at JM Insurance. The internship teaches me a lot about customer service, and how to manage multiple projects or "quotes" at a time. These soft skills will benefit me in the future because the office is incredibly organized. The tricks I'm taught so I can easily learn, take notes, pass messages, communicate with people, be productive with multiple tasks, investigate why rate changes happen, file new/existing business, etc. There are also some hard skills the internship teaches me, like how to remarket insurance quotes, how to set up and pursue marketing trips, how to utilize office tools for maximum organization, how to recognize and document important information, and more beneficial insurance tricks.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My favorite class in school is Western Civilization. The class offers so much knowledge on the atrocities of what humans can do and informs me about how and why borders/countries exist today and why humans do what they do today regarding technology, military, conflicts, poverty, revolution, etc. Today we learned why Hitler did what he did to the Jewish/other stigmatized groups and how Europe was affected by the Holocaust. My favorite topic in the class was learning about how WWI affected the world, and how it exposed every nation of how horrendous war could be. In my opinion, WWI snapped people into reality, and made war seem less exciting than people made it seem.

Who inspires you and why?

My mom inspires me tremendously. No matter what she goes through, she manages to get her priorities done and ensures the best outcome happens for everyone. Although she can be strict sometimes, she is hardheaded and stubborn, which inspires me since she doesn't let people walk all over her. She adopted my little brother out of kindness and love, which I admire greatly, and I want to continue her acts of kindness in my own life. My mother and I have had our ups and down's regarding our relationship, but as of right now, I deeply respect what she has gone through and how she has pulled herself together all her life.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I enjoy taking walks around parks and clearing my mind. Homework can be relaxing when the work I am doing is interesting and fun, but other than that not much. I really enjoy playing and spending time with my girlfriend and our dog, Nina. She is an 8-week-old Pitbull-Hound dog mix, but no matter the strange breed, she adds so much excitement to my life. She can get cutely annoying though, like pooping right next to the puppy pad rather than on it or getting crazy and attacking your feet when you just got out of the shower.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Having a job that I feel like I am actually making a difference in somebody's life, whether that would be something incredibly simple or something more complicated. I also will feel successful in my career if I end up owning a business. Honestly, I don't know what type of business I would own, but I brainstorm every day.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

If I won the $5,000 grant, I would use the money to help me reach my goals by paying off books, tuition, classes, etc., for college. My choice may be standard and boring, but I believe investing the money in my college experience is critical to reduce stress on possible future income emergencies or to get as much money off my college as possible.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

I honestly don't believe I would have the necessary skills to survive stranded on an island. I would die, so I might as well have a good time while I am there. The first item I would bring is a massive speaker (50ft at least) with an SD card already inside of it with my favorite songs (Every Season by Roddy Ricch, somebody that I used to Know by Gotye, We Are Young by fun., Midwest Choppers 2 by Tech N9ne, etc. for an idea on what type of music I like). The second item I would bring is a machete, so I could go crazy on trees since I assume I would go psychologically insane due to the desertion/starvation. The only healthy way to get my emotions out would be to attack those giant brown sticks clinging to the ground. The third and final item I would bring is a blanket because if you are around me enough or know me personally, I hate being cold. The blanket has got to be a soft material and weighted.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

I honestly don't have a personal motto, although in order to motivate myself throughout my day, I will write myself small encouraging notes on my planner or schedule. Every time I open up my planner on a bad day and see those encouraging notes, I try to clear my mind and focus on the good happening or focus on one task/project at a time. I like to have fun in the present to make memories for the future.

