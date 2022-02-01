Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Cade McAllister

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.
To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.
Cade McAllister
Laurel High School
What are your plans after high school?
To attend the University of Montana for a degree in operating heavy equipment and machinery.
What is your favorite class in school and why?
Big Brothers Big Sisters because I get to help kids and be a role model for them.
Who inspires you and why?
My dad Craig McAllister because he showed me what it takes to support a family, how to love and care for people, and how to have fun during your free time.
What are some things you enjoy outside of school?
Hunt, fish, hang out with friends, and spend time with my family.
What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?
Doing what I love and being able to support my future family.
If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?
I would put the money towards my college tuition.
If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what would they be and why?
I would bring a fishing pole so I would be able to fish for food. I would also bring pots and pans so I could boil water and cook my fish, and I would bring a knife to be able to cut my food up and cut things down.
Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?
I don't really have one.