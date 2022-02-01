Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Cade McAllister

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Hunt, fish, hang out with friends, and spend time with my family.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Doing what I love and being able to support my future family.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

I would put the money towards my college tuition.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what would they be and why?

I would bring a fishing pole so I would be able to fish for food. I would also bring pots and pans so I could boil water and cook my fish, and I would bring a knife to be able to cut my food up and cut things down.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

I don't really have one.

