Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Caden Vannatta

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Caden Vannatta

Billings West High School

What are your plans after high school?

My plans after high school are to attend Montana State University Billings and earn a degree in finance. I also am taking real estate courses to get my license by July and hope to begin working for NAI business properties.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My favorite class in high school was marketing and business law due to the interest that I had developed in the class and the works of business. My dad had always worked in some form of marketing so it was like second nature to me.

Who inspires you and why?

My older brother Tyler inspires me more than anyone I know. He is a genius. Although him and I are very different and quite frankly polar opposites, it works. Tyler is very driven and book smart, he is strict on himself and knows so much.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

When I am outside of school, I enjoy spending time with friends. Whether it is outside skiing or boating, or watching Step Brothers at night. I also enjoy traveling with my family and going to new places.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Something that would make me feel successful in my career is developing a level of comfort in my life, both financially and physically. Doing things I want to do when I want to do them and being able to help others out with money or experiences. I also would love to be able to set my own schedule one day.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

If I won the $5,000, I would use it to reach my goal by paying for more real estate courses. I eventually would invest more into my own brand and start building a business.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

If I were stranded on an island, I would bring a water purifier, a bow with arrows, and a raft. I think these three things are very practical, but also provide a level of comfort for being on an island.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

Don’t let it consume you.

