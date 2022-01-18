Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Caleb Mark

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Outside of school and school sponsored athletics, I enjoy reading, 3-D printing, and playing Minecraft.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

The only way I would feel successful in life is knowing that I made a difference. The size of the impact doesn't matter. I would feel as successful knowing that I helped one person live a better life versus finding a cure for cancer.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

I would use the money to help pay for my education.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

I would bring a blanket to construct a simple shelter with and keep warm, a plastic water bottle that I could use to distill water with, and a helicopter so that I could leave if I needed to because this question didn't say I couldn't.