Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Caleb Mark

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.
To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.
Caleb Mark
Hardin High School
What are your plans after high school?
I plan to attend Montana Tech, or Colorado School of Mines.
What is your favorite class in school and why?
Calculus because it is mentally stimulating and teaches me to think in different ways.
Who inspires you and why?
I am inspired by the many physicists and chemists who made groundbreaking discoveries with limited technology because it inspires me to think of what's possible with modern technology.
What are some things you enjoy outside of school?
Outside of school and school sponsored athletics, I enjoy reading, 3-D printing, and playing Minecraft.
What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?
The only way I would feel successful in life is knowing that I made a difference. The size of the impact doesn't matter. I would feel as successful knowing that I helped one person live a better life versus finding a cure for cancer.
If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?
I would use the money to help pay for my education.
If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?
I would bring a blanket to construct a simple shelter with and keep warm, a plastic water bottle that I could use to distill water with, and a helicopter so that I could leave if I needed to because this question didn't say I couldn't.
Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?