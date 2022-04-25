Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Cameron Lorenz

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Cameron Lorenz

Billings Career Center

What are your plans after high school?

I am attending Sheridan College in the fall to earn a certificate in Machine Tool Technology. After college, I will return to full-time employment at TKI CNC where I have been employed throughout high school. Utilizing my training, I can make an impact within our manufacturing company.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

Most definitely the hands-on classes I have taken at the Career Center, specifically welding & machining. I enjoy the hands-on learning opportunities in these classes because 90% of our class time is spent in the shop giving students a visual for a finished product. There may be some trial & error, but this is how I learn best to excel toward perfection progressing throughout the learning process. I am able to continue to improve my skills by doing, as well as teach myself to do new things.

Who inspires you and why?

My grandfather, Ed Lorenz, is my inspiration. He instills many qualities within me, most importantly he shows me that hard work & dedication can lead to many rewards. He is a very determined man, who worked hard to equate our family name and business to our strong work ethic. It's this strong work ethic that leads me to work toward my career path outside of the family business. Grandpa supports me in this endeavor and inspires me to work hard to succeed in the machining & manufacturing industry.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I enjoy riding my dirt bike as often as I can. I began riding when I was 2, and have since followed in my dad's footsteps to compete at professional hill climbing events. Not only do I enjoy riding & competing, but the environment allows me the opportunity to spend the weekend with my family, hanging out with friends, and meeting cool people. When riding, I can clear my mind and focus only on the climb, which I find to be a tremendous stress reliever!

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

I've worked at TKI CNC throughout high school. Working in this environment helped me determine that I enjoy machining & manufacturing. As a high school senior, I earned the opportunity to participate in a Workplace Experience Internship. This internship gave me the chance to continue learning about machining & CNC programming in the work environment while developing a clutch cover for my dirt bike as a collaborative school/work project. After I earn my Machine Tool Technology certificate, I plan to return to TKI, utilizing what I learned to create new products for our company. If I can develop products that motor sports enthusiasts will desire, then I know I've made an impact within our trade and for our clients.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

The grant will be used to help me be successful in life after high school. Not only will this grant assist me in paying for my tuition at Sheridan College, it will also help me pay for the tools & instruments needed to perfect the parts I create. These instruments can last a lifetime supporting me throughout my manufacturing career.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

My work ethic, a firearm, and my dirt bike. My work ethic would push me to do what I need to survive each day. Whether I need to use my firearm to hunt for food, or my dirt bike for quick transportation around the island, it's my work ethic that will keep me in the right state of mind.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

"It's not about money or connections. It's the willingness to out work and out learn everyone." - Mark Cuban

