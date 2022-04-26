Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Colter Dyekman

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Colter Joe Dyekman

Billings West High School

What are your plans after high school?

To become an electrician.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

Genocide, because we learn a lot of new information, expand knowledge on historical events we already have previous knowledge about, and Mr. Stanton makes the class enjoyable.

Who inspires you and why?

My mom, because after my dad was killed, she has made many sacrifices for me and my sister. She also has helped us and continues to strive for the best of both of us.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Hanging out with friends, spending time in the outdoors fishing and hunting and hiking and, in the winter, snowboarding.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Having great co-workers and being able to get along and form friendships.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

Pay for tools and equipment needed for my job, and help pay for the next classes needed to become a journeyman.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

A firestarter to keep warm and be able to cook, a pot of some kind to cook and boil water in, and a fishing rod to catch fish.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

Quitcherbitchen.

