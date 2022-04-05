Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Edward Zeus Schilf

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Edward Zeus Schilf

Career Center

What are your plans after high school?

I am going to Montana Tech for Mining Engineering.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

History is my favorite class because I find it really interesting.

Who inspires you and why?

My little sisters inspire me to work hard and be a good role model for them.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I really love working on cars and in my spare time, I play the bass.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

If I finally didn't have to worry about money all the time and no longer living paycheck to paycheck.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

It would help to not have to take out loans for tuition and room and board since I will be paying for college entirely on my own.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

Hot sauce because it will make anything edible, clean dry socks, and a ham radio.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

Be the change you want to see in the world.

