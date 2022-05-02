Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Emily Merry Lee Anderson

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Emily Merry Lee Anderson

Billings Senior High School

What are your plans after high school?

My plans after high school is to attend Rituals, beauty school, and take my profession towards cosmetology. Eventually building up to me opening up my very own salon.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

English is my favorite class in school. This is because I love writing and creating opinions, especially listening and comparing mine to others.

Who inspires you and why?

My older sister Kandace inspires me because her attitude is incomparable to any other person. She has taught me to fight for my beliefs and to work hard if I want something.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I enjoy working at Kid Kounty Child Development Center. The children are incredible and I love after their hard day of playing, fixing their hair nicely and cleaning them up before they go home to their families.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

I would feel successful to finish my schooling, rent a booth, and start building up my client list with people who love and appreciate my work and feel comfortable with my techniques.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

I will use it towards my education to become a skilled cosmetologist.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

I would bring a lighter to start fires for cooking, heat, and light. Also, I would bring antibiotics in case of infections, and pot to boil water in after filtering it or in making meals.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

"If it's man's world, I wanna be king." - Lilith Czar

