Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Jaxson Brandt

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Jaxson Brandt

Billings West High

What are your plans after high school?

What are my plans after high school? That is a great question! Unlike most kids that already know exactly what they would like to major in and or what university they will be attending after graduation, I personally am not one of those kids, I have not applied to one university, the reason for that is because in all honesty I have no idea what exactly I want to do, and I believe half of the kids that already know what they want to major in truly don’t know exactly what they want to do, maybe some do but I doubt it, my own parents don’t even know what they want to do, along with many other adults. As of now I personally have no set plans for after high school. But I do have a few of interests in mind. I am very interested in all types of construction. My most favorite type of construction is seeing a home built from start to finish. I have also thought about getting my Realtors license. Having that I feel like it will open many more doors for me and overall more opportunities. I have also considered possibly attending a two year college, to be able to continue playing baseball at the college level and majoring in either business or a specific trade. Another career path I have always been interested in since sixth grade is law enforcement and detective work, I have always been intrigued by the adrenaline and just simple tasks such as helping your community, and constantly watching cop videos of body cams on youtube or detective/crime tv shows. I became even more interested in it from one of my family members, he was an officer in Grand Forks, North Dakota, he was shot and killed on the job, unlike most people they would be turned away from the job because of the violence and everything that can happen doing that type of job, but with that happening it made me want to go into it even more, but in the same sense I am very hesitant on it because of our society today and how cops are not looked at the same as they used to be.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My favorite class in school is marketing with Mr. Minton. He is the coolest teacher I have ever had, from making it so easy to learn marketing for a business and being able to build a good relationship with him from sharing the same interests in the outdoors, sharing pictures and stories to one another. But my absolute favorite class is work place experience. This isn't even an actual class. Essentially it is an opportunity for you to have an internship in a field you are interested in. While taking this class you still receive school credits, and almost every company you do your internship through will pay you while doing your internship though them. I am very fortunate to be able to have this opportunity to take this class, my schedule consists of three actual classes in the morning at West High, then right after third period I head straight to work and work the rest of the day up until baseball practice! One of my main interest is building homes, being able to see everything from the first foundation walls and to the last few touch ups before the home closes. With the help of Mrs. Randall I was lucky enough to find an awesome company to do my internship through, the company I am doing my internship through is McCall Homes. Through McCall Homes I have learned a lot in the short time I've been there, and I have also made a lot of good relationships and I personally think I have earned many people's respect. (Huge shout out to Jenny Randall for helping me find an awesome company to work for) also (Huge shout out to Greg McCall and everyone at McCall Homes for allowing me the opportunity to come work for them) and (Huge shout out to Mr. Macaskill for teaching many new skills in your construction classes throughout my years at West High).

Who inspires you and why?

Many people inspire me every day by learning a new way to do something, or a more efficient way to do something, or just how to be a better person every day. The one person one stands out to me the most is Greg McCall at McCall Homes. I am inspired by the way him and his family and friends have grown their business to be very successful and well respect throughout the community. I am also inspired by the way he runs the company, one thing that stands out to me is the way everyone is always involved in everything that goes on at McCall Homes, essentially like the way a family works.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Some things I enjoy doing outside of school is snowboarding with friends or some weekends snowboarding by myself just to relax and enjoy the mountains. I also enjoy traveling and playing baseball with my teammates, I also enjoy hiking, backpacking, camping, mountain biking, fishing and shooting.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

For me to feel successful in my work or career after high school would probably be owning my own business. I would feel very successful knowing that my business is well respected and well known throughout the community. I will know I have been successful when I can control my own schedule to take snowboarding trips or camping trips to where ever and when ever I want.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

If I was to win the $5,000 grant I would put that money towards tools for myself. Or I would put that money towards the classes to get my real-estate license or if I decide to continue playing baseball and go to a trade school I would put it towards that. And if I have any money left over I would probably invest it or find any of my friends who are struggling at trying to start their own business and help them out.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

If I was stranded on a desert island and I could only bring three things I would bring a helicopter, my snowboard, and my snowboarding boots. Because I'm getting off the island and heading straight to a mountain peak in Colorado to shred down it.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

I have two motto's that I live by, the first one is "frick what people think about you" and my other one is "life is short, live it to it's fullest."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0