Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Jenna Strobel

Jenna Strobel

Billings Senior High School

What are your plans after high school?

I have been accepted and plan to attend Gallatin College in Bozeman, Montana for an Associate's Degree in Interior Design. After the two years to obtain that degree, I would like to potentially pursue education in business management and marketing.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

In my junior year, I had the opportunity to take a College Intro to Interior Design class through the Billings Career Center. A year-long class, it combined the basics of design and drafting with the experience of designing and building an actual house. This was my favorite in-school class of my high school career. Since August, I have spent my afternoons as an intern at Pierce Flooring and Cabinet Design. This internship is the best part of my day, and of my four years of high school. For school credit, I have had the opportunity to explore my potential future, gain workplace experience, and create so many friendships. Through Pierce, I have learned exponentially more than I would ever have learned in a classroom. It has made me more excited about my future than any class ever could.

Who inspires you and why?

Two people that inspire me are a couple who created a nonprofit to serve women who have come out of human trafficking. Through the HER Campaign, this couple has been able to help women become healthy, independent, and purposeful. I am inspired because these two, upon discovering a need, devoted their lives to the people they serve. I would like to do the same. There are many people in need, but only a few who are willing to give up their own comfort and opportunity to help. I would like to do more than make things pretty. I want to do it for a purpose. For one person, that reason may be healing and stability, for another, beauty and belonging. Reasons can change. Purpose does not. These same values are expressed so clearly in this couple; this is why they inspire me.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I enjoy music in all forms. Though I had to quit my music classes in school, I continue to sing in extracurricular events, play cello and piano, and learn new instruments. I am very close to my family, and spend much of my time in various activities with them. I like the outdoors: everything from camping and hunting to helping on my family’s ranches. I also love travel. Road trips, photography, food, and culture have always been exciting to me as well. Lastly, I have always like to bake. I learned from my mom and sisters when I was a kid, and it continues to be something I enjoy both by myself and with others.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

I would like to use my passion and my skills to pour into the community around me. My dream job would be to work for a nonprofit with housing needs. For me, success is not to have my designs on magazine covers. It is not to work for high-profile clients and get the high-paying projects. While these things are rewarding to some extent, they are still transient. Success, in my eyes, is to have given homes to those who thought they might never have one. Whether it is the homeless, refugees, trafficking victims, or another group entirely, I want to change individual lives.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

If I win, this grant will allow me to pursue higher education. Because I come from a large family, I will have to pay for much of my schooling myself. Knowing this, I have put a lot of effort into keeping my grades up and taking dual credit and AP classes in preparation for college. This grant would allow me to pursue interior design and possibly education in business management and marketing.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

The first item I would bring would be a water filter, for obvious reasons. If I can find fresh water, I can survive. Even if I have to distill seawater, all that effort is for nothing if it makes me sick. The second item I would bring is a satellite phone, to call for help. However, as help may take time to respond, I would also bring a Swiss army knife. With that, I could provide for all the other basic needs: shelter, warmth, and food.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

I recently heard the words “people who never make mistakes generally don’t make anything at all.” These words have held very true for me in the last few years. It is the times that I struggled, the hardest concepts to learn, the most work-intensive classes that I remember best. As I look forward to my future, both in college and beyond, I have come to realize that life without mistakes is a dismal existence. Errors are a sort of erosion that shape an idea, a cause, or even a person into its optimal form. Without the chisel, there is no statue. Without the potter’s hands, there is only shapeless mud. So, I have learned to live in the present in spite of the mistakes I make, knowing that they will make me a better person tomorrow.

