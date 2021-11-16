Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Jocelyn Wolcott

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.
To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.
Jocelyn Wolcott
Laurel High School
What are your plans after high school?
Going to college in Washington and studying Astrophysics and Veterinarian.
What is your favorite class in school & why?
Physics. It’s something I’ve always loved. Science was an interest of mine since I was little and physics seemed to reach beyond that. It expanded my interest even more.
Who inspires you and why?
Rachel Hill (Big Brothers Big Sisters teacher). She is always there when I need advice or help. She’s definitely more of a cool aunt to me than a teacher.
What are some things you enjoy outside of school?
Gaming with my amazing friends, fishing, riding horses, and playing with my many animals.
What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?
Finding the right people to help me on my path there.
If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?
Make college tuition a little cheaper, or even getting to college in the first place.
If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?
“How to Survive on a Desert Island” by Jim Pope, telescope, spear. I would bring the book because sometimes in life, you have no clue what to do, a telescope to look at the stars in a non-polluted area, and the spear for basic survival.
Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?
“Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it.” - Albus Dumbledore