Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Jocelyn Wolcott

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Gaming with my amazing friends, fishing, riding horses, and playing with my many animals.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Finding the right people to help me on my path there.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

Make college tuition a little cheaper, or even getting to college in the first place.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?

“How to Survive on a Desert Island” by Jim Pope, telescope, spear. I would bring the book because sometimes in life, you have no clue what to do, a telescope to look at the stars in a non-polluted area, and the spear for basic survival.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?